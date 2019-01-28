Ureteral Stents Market Revenue at CAGR of ~8% Forecasts by 2023

Ureteral stents are hollow & thin tubes that are inserted in ureters to treat or prevent obstacles during ‘urine-flow.’ They find applications in urological surgeries for retaining ureter patency & ensuring proper urinary-drainage. Ureteral stents are employed by the right end-users through various endourological procedures. They are mainly inserted with the help of cytoscopes. Multiple factors; like kidney stones, prostate cancers, and pre-operative patients draw the adoption of ureteral stents.

These stents enable the transport of remaining fragments without causing obstructions. Stents are also used for scratched ureters. Frankly, any kind of ureter surgery normally involves stents for ureter-treatments. Some other propellers of the ureteral stents market include tumors, bladder irregularities, & ureteral scarring/narrowing. With a rise in such cases, the global ureteral stents market is set to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period.

Propellers & Drawbacks

The ureteral stents market is mainly driven by all medical conditions that need these tubes. The world is experiencing a rise in kidney stones, because of certain factors. These factors encompass regular consumption of alcohol, animal proteins, calcium, vitamin supplements, etc. Of the different ‘kidney-stone’ treatments available, ureterorenoscopy & ureteroscopy observe the widest adoption of these stents, thereby driving the industry.

Alongside, kidney transplants propel market demand. All kidney replacement surgeries require ureteral stents inside the human body, till patients adjust to their new kidneys. Infection, dislocation, & obstruction complexities may result from the adoption of urinary stents, negatively impacting the market. Also, patients could experience discomfort or other problems while passing urine. All these factors urge research & development firms to create new products, slowing down the market.

Inactive lifestyles and aging population are important contributors to urinary disorders. Thus, both of them add to the usage of these stents, promoting market sales. Other factors affecting the market comprise unhealthy food, metabolic disorders, obesity, and dehydration. Novel smartphone applications are advantageous for doctors & patients, raising market expansion. Other hindrances that prevent further industry-progress are scarcity of proficient doctors and intricacies across extractions & placements.

Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Medical, Inc. (US), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Allium Medical Solutions Ltd (Israel), Pnn Medical A/S (Denmark), B. Barun melsungen (Germany), Urovision (Germany), Surgimedik, Coloplast (Denmark), Applied Medical (US), Teleflex (US), Urotech, Opti-Med, Goharshafa, Mednova, ConMed, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Merit Endotek, Micro-Tech Co., Ltd, Rontis Medical, Smiths Medical and many more.

Segmentation

Global ureteral stents market is segmented on the basis of its type into open end stents, double pigtail stents, closed end stents, multiloop stents. On the basis of type of material they are segmented into metal stents, silicone stents, plastic stents, hydrogel stents, polyurethane stents and other. On the basis of application they are segmented into ureterorenoscopy, lithotripsy and other

Regional Analysis

The geographical segmentation of the global ureteral stent market is diversified into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The developed markets such as Europe and North America and Europe are expecting to witness rapid growth. Factors that contribute to this growth are the presence of the prominent market players and rise in the number of urological surgeries, and constant research and development in the projects. Asia Pacific will have a positive growth owing to patient demographics that are favourable and emerging healthcare infrastructure. The Middle East region is having hospitals that are providing better services in the urology.

