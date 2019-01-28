Smart Education and Learning Market Opportunities, Challenges and Growth Factors 2023

Market Highlights

Smart education and learning market has increased significantly in the recent years due to advances in learning techniques and better internet connectivity. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the information and communication technology sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The Smart Education and Learning Market is anticipated to grow by USD 952 billion approx by 2023 at 26% CAGR rate between 2017 and 2023.

As the nature of smart learning is dynamic, the learners can modify the course content as per their convenience, which is one of the prime factors for the demand experienced by this sector. Active learning that can be achieved from the products of this industry are instrumental in increasing the demand for this sector. Immersive technology employed in this sector has also been significantly important for the development of the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the smart education and learning market are Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Blackboard (U.S.), Educomp (India), Cisco Systems Inc. ( U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), NIIT Limited (India), Pearson Plc. (U.K.) Desire2Learn (Canada), SumTotal System, Inc. (U.S.), Smart Technologies (Canada), Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Promethean Inc. (U.K.), Saba Software Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Industry Segments

The smart education and learning market is divided on the basis of software, hardware, service, application, deployment and organization size. By software, the market is segmented into learning management system (LMS), learning content management system, adaptive learning platform, assessment services and others. By hardware, interactive white boards (WBS), interactive displays, interactive tables, and student response systems. By service into managed services, professional services. By application, government enterprise/business education, NGOs and association, professional services, healthcare, smart education. By deployment, cloud and on-premise and lastly by organization size, large organization, small and medium organizations.

Smart media multi-touch tables are functional and interactive working tools enable effective and integrated communication with customers and users. The optimal solutions of this market are noticeable in work-group situations, design studios, in the medical-scientific field, in museums, art galleries, exhibitions and trade fairs.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of smart education and learning market is being carried out for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing demand for high-tech education is driving the market. North America to dominate the smart education and learning market. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the high adoption of smart education and learning techniques in developing countries.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Educational Institutes

