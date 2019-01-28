Rugged Embedded System Market Projected to Touch $110.46 Billion by 2023

Report offers an 8-year forecast for the global rugged embedded system market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the rugged embedded system market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the rugged embedded system market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of rugged embedded systems and their advantages. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on type, applications, and different regions globally.

The rugged embedded system market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to high investments by various countries in research and development for the military & defense sector and an increase in the demand for industrial computer in the oil & gas and power distribution industries.

The report starts with an overview of the rugged embedded system market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the rugged embedded system market.

The rugged embedded system market is classified on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is subsegmented into rugged computer systems, rugged storage systems, rugged network switches & routers, and rugged power supplies. Based on application, the rugged embedded system market is subsegmented into military & defense, aerospace, and industrial. The industrial segment is further subsegmented into oil & gas, power distribution, mining, and others. The industrial subsegment accounted for a relatively higher share because of growing need for rugged embedded systems that work in low energy as well as in harsh environments.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the rugged embedded system market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the rugged embedded system market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the rugged embedded system market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & Rest of Latin America), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, & rest of Europe), SEA (India, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Oceania, and rest of SEA & APAC), China, Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, & rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the rugged embedded system market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the rugged embedded system market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global rugged embedded system market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of type, application, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global rugged embedded system market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global rugged embedded system market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the rugged embedded system market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the rugged embedded system supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the rugged embedded system market. Some of the key market participants in the global rugged embedded system market report include Advantech Co., Ltd.; Kontron AG; Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Siemens AG; Microsemi; Crystal Group Inc.; Abaco Systems; Beckhoff; Systel, Inc. and Syslogic.

Key Segments

By Type

Rugged Computer Systems

Rugged Storage Systems

Rugged Network Switches & Routers

Rugged Power Supplies

By Application

Military and Defense

Aerospace

Industrial Oil & Gas Power Distribution Mining Others



Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Kontron AG

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Siemens AG

Microsemi

Crystal Group Inc.

Abaco Systems

Beckhoff

Systel, Inc.

Syslogic

