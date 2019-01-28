Preeminent Realtor Tracy King Provides Comprehensive and Exclusive Resources for LA Homebuyers and Sellers

Los Angeles, CA – January 10, 2018 – Distinguished Northeast Los Angeles real estate specialist Tracy King has announced publication of comprehensive resources to her award-winning website. The Tracy King Team, in association with Compass, represents homebuyers and sellers, specializing in character homes in Highland Park and Eagle Rock, as well as homes in Glassell Park, Mt. Washington and neighboring regions.

The resources include over 30 original articles and were developed specifically for buyers and sellers of real estate in Northeast Los Angeles.

“The substantive and comprehensive information we’ve assembled cannot be found anywhere else,” stated Senior Partner and Marketing Coordinator Keely Myres. “The information, advice and guidelines were developed in our office and based on over 50 collective years of experience representing buyers and sellers in the Northeast.”

According to Myres, the purpose of the homebuyer resources is to allow access to relevant, cutting edge and easy-to-understand information specific to local communities like Glendale, Hermon, Garvanza, Pasadena and Altadena.

“Our firm establishes with our clients their role in achieving a successful purchase or sale of a home, “ said Myres. “Our resources will allow homebuyers to become stronger partners in the goal of achieving the American dream of home ownership.”

“For home sellers, the more they understand the specific information available to them, the more prepared they will be and the easier it will be to maximize their proceeds.”

For over twenty-seven years, Tracy King has been recognized as a top selling real estate agent, earning President’s Circle, Elite and Premier honors in the industry.

A boutique real estate agency based in Eagle Rock, CA, the Tracy King Team has distinguished itself by providing an unprecedented level of personal service paired with expertise in advanced technology and online marketing techniques.

“Our new, exclusive resources reflect our overall approach to real estate, which is highly personal, original and creative,” said Myres.