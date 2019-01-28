Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Treatment & Drug Market Estimated to Flourish by 2019



Postmenopausal vaginal atrophy (PVA), also known as postmenopausal atrophic vaginitis, refers to the drying, thinning, and inflammation of the vaginal walls owing to lower levels of estrogen. Women suffering from this condition are more susceptible to urinary function problems and chronic vaginal infections. Today, a number of treatments and drugs are available that focus on the underlying cause as well as the symptoms of the condition, helping women improve their quality of life. The report on the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment and drug market serves as an ideal tool for those looking to hold a stake in the global market. The various micro and macro trends influencing demand and supply have been discussed at length.

The study also sheds light on consumer purchasing patterns and the different factors that drive the uptake of postmenopausal vaginal atrophy drugs and treatment options. The vendor landscape also forms a key part of this publication, with the past and future performance of leading players thoroughly evaluated by industry experts.

There are a number of factors boosting the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment and drugs market, the most prominent ones being favorable healthcare reforms in the U.S. and high unmet medical needs across emerging economies. The Affordable Care Act (2010), also referred to as Obamacare after the then-President of the United States Barack Obama, has greatly encouraged patients with this condition to seek proper diagnosis and treatment. The availability of beneficial and comprehensive health insurance reforms in the U.S. has therefore aided the growth of the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment and drugs market.

A key trend observed in this market is the gradual shift from systemic estrogen treatments, such as vaginal gels, creams, and patches, to non-estrogenic therapies. Nevertheless, between topical and systemic estrogen drug class, the demand for the former continues to be high. Rising R&D activities in this field is also a lucrative trend driving the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment and drugs market. On the other hand, low diagnosis rates and patent expiry of branded and blockbuster products threaten to impede market growth.

The worldwide market for postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment and drugs can be fragmented on the basis of geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, North America is perhaps the most prominent market as of now and is powered primarily by the U.S. A greater level of awareness about this condition among women and the willingness as well as ability to freely discuss its occurrence and symptoms is a major factor driving the demand for postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment and drugs in the country. Women in the developed countries of North America and Europe are increasingly aware about the benefits of early diagnosis and the various treatment options available and this makes these regions strong markets for postmenopausal vaginal atrophy drugs and treatments. Favorable reimbursement scenario in these regions is also a key driving factor.

Some of the prominent vendors in the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment and drugs market are EndoCeutics, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, TherapeuticsMD, Bionovo, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Allergan, Shionogi, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Pantarhei Bioscience, Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Pep-Tonic Medical, and Teva Pharmaceuticals. This highly competitive market is characterized by the presence of both international and local players and offers immense scope for growth. Thanks to the development of newer applications and product and treatment extensions, this competitive environment is slated to become even more intense in the years to come.

