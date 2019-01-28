Laser Crystals Market Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts 2025

28th January 2019 – Global Laser Crystals Market is segmented on the basis of product type, micro-structure, aspects, applications, and region. A laser consists of an active element that provides the energy levels for the laser transition, mirrors that allow control of the laser process through cavity response and finally a pump source that provides the necessary energy. It’s known that the luminosity of laser is quite high, which can reach up to billion times of that of the sun or even higher. It’s pure and with excellent mono-chromaticity. It has unparalleled collimation (travel in straight lines). Laser has great power; the burst of energy can penetrate and melt even the hardest substance.

Equipment that can generate laser is called laser device. According to working substances, laser devices can be divided into gas laser, solid laser, liquid laser and semiconductor laser. The most common lasers are He-Ne laser, CO2 laser, ruby laser, neodymium glass laser and others. Crystal material is widely used in lasers. Crystals used in laser is laser crystal. Laser crystals are classically single crystals (monocrystalline material) which are used as increase media for solid-state lasers. DPL is the most capable laser among the different kinds of lasers. And laser crystal is the core part of DPL.

In most cases, they are doped with either trivalent rare earth ions or transition metal ions. These ions enable the crystal to amplify light at the laser wavelength via stimulated emission, when energy is supplied to the crystal via absorption of pump light. Active ions used in laser crystal are mainly transition metal ions and trivalent rare-earth ions. Compared with doped glasses, crystals usually have higher transition cross sections, a smaller absorption and emission bandwidth, a higher thermal conductivity, and possibly birefringence. In some cases, monocrystalline laser materials may be replaced with ceramic gain media, which have a fine polycrystalline structure.

Market Segmentation on the basis of product types,

Nd:YAG Laser Crystals

Nd:YVO4 Laser Crystals

Yb:KGW Laser Crystals

Yb:KYW Laser Crystals

Ti:Sapphire Laser Crystals

Market Segmentation on the basis of applications,

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Laser Crystals in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

USA

China

Europe

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

