Key Strategies adopted by Major Players in the Global High Content Screening Market

According to the new market research report “High Content Screening Market by Product (Cell Imaging & Analysis System, Flow Cytometry, Consumable, Software, Service) Application (Primary & Secondary Screening, Toxicity Studies, Target Identification & Validation), End User – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™,The global high-content screening market is expected to reach USD 909.0 Million by 2022 from USD 557.1 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The global high-content screening (HCS) market is consolidated in nature with the top five players commanding a major share of the market. GE Healthcare (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) lead the global market. Some of the other leading players in this market include BioTek Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Merck Millipore (U.S.).

Danaher Corporation holds a leading position in the market. The company designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products & services. Danaher Corporation primarily focuses on product launches as its key business strategy. For example, in February 2017, Molecular Devices, LLC (U.S.), a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, launched the SpectraMax iD3 Multi-Mode Microplate Reader. This added another platform to the company’s portfolio to expand its reach in the HCS market. In April 2016, Molecular Devices, LLC (U.S.) launched the ImageXpress Micro 4 High-content Imaging System. This further strengthened the company’s HCS product portfolio.

High-content screening (HCS) is a method that is used in biological research and drug discovery to identify substances such as small molecules, peptides, or RNAi that alter the phenotype of a cell in a desired manner. High-content screening includes any method used to analyze whole cells or components of cells with a simultaneous readout of several parameters.

Based on product, the global high content screening market is broadly segmented into instruments, consumables, software, services, and accessories. The market for HCS software is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Among all high content screening products, instrument segment caters to the largest share. The large share of this segment is attributed to advances in instrumentation and automation techniques and high prices of HCS instruments.

