Global Plastic Bandages Market Report 2019-2023

Plastic Bandages is a piece of plastic material used either to support a medical device such as a dressing or splint, or on its own to provide support to or to restrict the movement of a part of the body. It protects the wound and scab from friction, bacteria, damage, and dirt. Thus, the healing process of the body is less disturbed. Some of the dressings have antiseptic properties. An additional function is to hold the two cut ends of the skin together to make the healing process faster. Plastic Bandages mostly is adhesive bandages.

This report focuses on the Plastic Bandages in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Plastic Bandages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 3440 million US$ in 2023, from 2580 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

BSN Medical

3M

Acelity

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Yunnan Baiyao

Medtronic

ConvaTec

Lohmann & Rauscher

Nitto Medical

B. Braun Melsungen

HaiNuo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flexible Fabric Bandage

Cohesive Fixation Bandage

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Household

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Plastic Bandages market.

Chapter 1, to describe Plastic Bandages Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Plastic Bandages, with sales, revenue, and price of Plastic Bandages, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Plastic Bandages, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Plastic Bandages market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plastic Bandages sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

