Generator Market: With a CAGR of 7.10% over 2017-2025

Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market: Snapshot

The rising sales of prime/stand-by power generators around the globe is attributed by growing power demand from commercial, domestic, and industrial sectors in developing economies, poor electrification rate in Sub-Saharan Africa, and recent natural calamities in North America. Growing needs of electricity during power fluctuations and prolonged electricity cuts would requires generators of different types, functions, and specifications for the replenishment of the power. Generators are majorly classified into prime power and stand-by types which runs on different types of fuels such as gasoline, diesel, natural gas, LPG, and other fuel types.

Most of the generators (up to 20 kVA) are used for back-up power requirements and these are classified into stationary and portable type. Generators (up to 20 kVA) generally provides power during fluctuations and black-outs to the equipments according to their power output ratings. Generators (up to 20 kVA) can be classified in to power ratings according to their usage in residential, commercial, industrial, and telecom sectors. Major types of generators (up to 20 kVA) according to power ratings are below 5 kVA, 5-10 kVA, 10-15 kVA, and 15-20 kVA types consumed in different sectors according to the power need. Generators in conjugation with main power supply provides back-up power during the time of power fluctuations by the help of self-start-up & shut-down functions.

Demand for Diesel Run Generators to Remain High Through Forecast Period

Generators (Up to 20 kVA) available around the globe runs on variety of fuels which includes gasoline, diesel, natural gas, LPG, and other fuel types. Most of the market share of the generator (Up to 20 kVA) is captured by diesel. Gasoline is used in most of the small gensets of power rating 5-10 kVA as it is expensive to use in a long run and also have safety and storage issues. On other hand diesel based gensets require low maintainace, and have lesser storage and safety constraints as compared with gasoline. Majority of the gasoline based generators are used in residential and commercial industry verticals as these segments have less power requirements as compared with industrial and telecom segments.

Diesel based generators have high compression ratio and high power output which makes them suitable for high power ratings output gensets. Natural gas based generators are cheaper in cost as compared to diesel gensets and runs on cheaper source of fuel. Cost of natural gas is much lower as compared to diesel and gasoline and it also produces less toxic gases when compared with gasoline and diesel fuel. Growing environmental regulations regarding emissions and noise would help natural gas gensets market in the forecasted period. Natural gas based gensets require high maintainace and continuous supply of natural gas which makes them expensive to use in a long term basis.

Growing natural gas pipeline infrastructure in developing economies and developed natural gas pipeline infrastructure in developed economies would also help to propel the market for natural gas based gensets around the globe during the forecasted period. Generators (Up to 20 kVA) are small gensets which are used for back-up power requirements. These gensets are classified into portable and stationary gensets. Most of the gensets (up to 20 kVA) are of portable type attributed by their high flexibility in usage and transportation as compared with stationary gensets. Stationary gensets are generally high in power ratings (between 10-20 kVA) which requires special platforms and exhaust system during installation. Price of stationary gensets is much higher as compared with portable gensets.

Asia Pacific to Showcase Lucrative Prospects

Among the key regional segments, the demand from Asia Pacific is expected to escalate in the coming years. Meanwhile, the market is likely to witness a dip in share held by North America and Europe during the forecast period. The report ascribes expansion witnessed in the Asia Pacific generator market to the consistently rising demand across emerging nations. Furthermore, the rising demand for back-up power to counter frequent power fluctuations and aid commercial and telecom sectors will augur well for the market’s prospects in Asia Pacific.