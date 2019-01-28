Enterprise Content Collaboration Market by Component, Deployment Type Industry Vertical and Region – Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Enterprise Content Collaboration Market by Component (Software, Services– Professional, Managed), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, User Type (SME, Large Enterprise), Industry Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2020”.

[153 Pages Report] The enterprise content collaboration market is estimated to grow from USD 3.65 Billion in 2015 to USD 8.26 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% from 2015 to 2020.

55 – Tables

68 – Figures

153 – Pages

Target audience:

• Enterprise Content Collaboration Providers

• End Users

• System Integrators

• Cloud Service Providers

• Third-Party Vendors

• Managed Service Providers

• Personal Cloud Providers

Among the enterprise content collaboration market components, the software segment is expected to gain more momentum in terms of market size. The banking, financial services and insurance industry vertical is expected to show increased demand for content collaboration solutions than other verticals such as education, manufacturing, and energy.

Among regions, North America is projected to hold the largest market share and is expected to dominate the enterprise content collaboration market from 2015 to 2020. The factors supplementing the growth of this market are the large-scale investments in the implementation of enterprise content collaboration solutions due to growth in e-commerce applications and need for better control and visibility mechanisms. The market in APAC is expected to showcase a significant growth potential in the years to come. This extensive growth is owing to the rising need for implementing security and accessibility controls along with enhanced decision making. The major vendors in this market include AirWatch by VMware, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, HP Autonomy, Hyland Software, Box, and others. Partnerships, new product launches, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by these players to expand their global footprints.

In the years to come, it is expected that themarket will grow substantially with the integration of contextual and digital collaboration, along with the advancements in Web 2.0. However, the lack of proper alignment of content collaboration strategy with the business strategy and prevailing apprehensions about breach of privacy and data security are likely to inhibit the growth of this market.

