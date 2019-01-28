Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market by Vertical, Technology and Geography– Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market by Vertical (Military Aviation, Merchant Navy), Service (Engineering, Maintenance), Type (Personal Locator Beacons, Emergency Locator Transmitters), Technology (Analog, Digital) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2020″.

[93 Pages Report] The global emergency beacon transmitter market is projected to grow from USD 133.3 Million in 2015 to USD 175.4 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2015 to 2020.

The availability of reliable emergency beacon transmitters has led to the increasing adoption of these devices in the aviation sector, which, in turn, has contributed to the overall growth of the global emergency beacon transmitter market. There are several advanced devices available in the market such as 406 MHz frequency transmitters, which offer accurate information, maximize search & rescue resource management, and provide real-time emergency tracking and response through the use of a network of satellites known as Cospas-Sarsat system.

The military aviation vertical segment has registered the highest market share in 2015, due to the increasing adoption of emergency beacon transmitters in the military aviation sector and rise in expenditure made by governments across varied regions to enhance their defense ability. In situations pertaining to transferring of weapons, arms, and ammunitions, if any emergency situation arises, emergency beacon transmitters help military aircraft send signals about the exact location to its earth station; this information is further passed on to the search & rescue teams for necessary action.

There are three types of beacons used to transmit emergency signals, namely, emergency position-indicating radio beacons (EPIRB), emergency locator transmitters (ELT), and personal locator beacons (PLB). Emergency position-indicating radio beacons utilized for maritime applications are further segregated into two categories, such as

Major players in the emergency beacon transmitter market include ACR Electronics, Inc., McMurdo Group, HR Smith, Emergency Beacon Corporation, Cobham Plc, and ACK Technologies, Inc.

