Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market, By Property

According to the new market research “Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market by Type (Mid Face, Plates, Screws, Mandibular Orthognathic Implants, Neuro, Mesh, Bone Graft, Dural Repair), by Material of Construction (Titanium, Polymer), by Application Site & Property – Global Forecasts to 2021″, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the craniomaxillofacial implants market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis. The global CranioMaxillofacial implants market is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.79 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2021.

The global CranioMaxillofacial implants market is broadly classified into type, application site, material of construction, property and regions.

The global craniomaxillofacial implants market is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.79 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2021. The craniomaxillofacial implants market is witnessing high growth due to factors such as are increasing number of road accidents, trauma cases, rising demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, rising prevalence of congenital facial deformities, and technological advancements.

The report segments this market based on type, application site, material of construction, property, and regions. The type segment is further classified into mid face implants, mandibular orthognathic implants, cranial or neuro implants, bone graft substitutes, distraction systems, total TMJ replacement systems, cranial flap fixation systems, thoracic fixation systems, and dural repair products. Among the various types, the mid-face implants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

The application site segment is further classified into internal fixators, external fixators. Among the various application sites, the external fixators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Internal fixation technique involves direct exposure of bone segments, their realignment, and immobilization. In current practice external fixation is not popular choice among patients as well as maxillofacial surgeons. In neuro surgery external fixators are largely used due to anatomy of cranium. Growth in the external fixators segment is mainly driven by advantages of external fixators over the internal fixators.

Based on regions, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increasing number of road accident injuries, rising prevalence of congenital facial deformities.

Market Players

The key players in the craniomaxillofacial implants market are Stryker (U.S.), KLS Martin (U.S.), Depuy Synthes (U.S.)., Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Integra Lifesciences (U.S.), OsteoMed (U.S.), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Matrix Surgical USA (U.S.), and Calavera (U.S.)

