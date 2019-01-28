Complex Event Processing Market by Application, Service, Deployment, Vertical, User type, Region – Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Complex Event Processing Market by Application (Fraud detection, Algorithmic Trading, Dynamic pre-trade analytics), Service (Consulting, Installation and Maintenance), Deployment, Vertical, User type, Region – Global Forecast to 2020″.

[160 Pages Report] The Complex Event Processing market is estimated to grow from USD 1.28 Billion in 2015 to USD 4.95 Billion by 2020 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%.

Browse and in-depth TOC on ” Complex Event Processing Market”

70 – Tables

60 – Figures

160 – Pages

Potential growth in demand for enterprise data

Modern enterprises are becoming more and more data oriented. They rely too much on their enterprise data for business decision making. Enterprises nowadays generate huge volume of data every day. Whether it is customer relationship management, transaction processing system, supply chain management or any other enterprise grade system, all generate mass volume of data. The growth of enterprise data is expected to rise massively in the coming years, increasing the demand for fast complex event processing tools. Moreover, IoT-based solutions where high volume of data gets generated every second will foster the adoption rate of complex event processing software in the upcoming years.

The North America region is expected to contribute the maximum market share to the overall CEP market.

This market is in the growing stage in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, therefore CEP applications in these regions have immense scope for enhancement. Moreover, there is huge return on investment in the CEP market as opportunities for augmented performance are always increasing, hence CEP application vendors continue to visualize more effectively on the need for applications and services across all the regions.

However, the diversified governmental regulations and policies present across domestic and international borders are restraining the growth of the CEP market. The key players in the Complex Event Processing market are IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., SAS Insitute, Inc., Informatica Corporation, WSO2, Inc., Nastel Technologies, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Software AG, and EsperTech, Inc. These major players also launched new products and offerings to strengthen their product portfolio and to expand their offerings to new clients. These players adopted various strategies, such as new product developments, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and business expansion to cater to the needs of the CEP market.

