Brighten Up Your Home with the Cost-effective Redilight Solar Lighting System!

If you are looking for a green and cost-effective alternative to brighten the dark areas in your home, then we at Redilight can serve you with our solar panel lighting system. We can provide you with the best alternative to the traditional skylight system by installing the solar panel on your roof to serve you with the better lighting during the day without increasing the cost. With our solar lighting system, you can save money as it will get free light from the sun and supply to the LED lights fitted to your home. We are the expert installers of solar lighting so you can contact us to enhance lighting experience without compromising your style, roof strength, and ceiling structure.

We can serve you with the installation of LED lighting at home that suits your style and budget. We have a wide range of LED lights that come in different sizes and shapes. You can choose the LED lights as per your specific requirements, and we will install them and connect with the solar panel mounted on the roof of your home to enjoy the pollution free and safe solution for lighting.

By installing the solar lighting system, you will get the significant benefit of cost-saving as it works to lighten your home by receiving energy from the sun without any charges. By installing this system, you can lower the electricity bills to the significant extent and also use it with a little maintenance. Once installed it requires a little attention and provides you with everlasting lighting that brightens your home.

Solar lighting is also environment-friendly because it will not cause global warming so by installing it you can also contribute to the green environment. It is also a renewable source of energy as compared to other sources such as coal, oil, and power. The power of the sun will charge the solar system continuously, and it will even work when the sun is down with our excellent smart LED lighting.

You can enjoy the lighting in your home through our solar light system even during the power outages because the power will directly come from the sun but not from the power grid, so you do not have to worry if there is something wrong with the power supply.

Our team of experts will install the outdoor solar lighting system on your roof through an easy procedure and connect it to the central electrical system to provide you with the perfect lighting at home. For more inquiries, you can consult us through our phone number and address of the office.

About the Company:

Redilight is a certified company in NSW, Australia which is serving for installation of the solar panel lighting system to residential and commercial building owners to provide them with cost-effective and pollution-free lighting through LED fittings. It has a wide range of round and square light fittings with the power of 6, 12, 24, and 48 watts. You can contact the company’s sales panel to get free of charge quotation for installing solar lighting system.

Contact Us:

Unit 4/5 Ace Crescent,

Tuggerah, NSW 2259

Phone 1300 55 99 86