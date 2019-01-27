John Kenny is about to release his new book that Can Change Your Life!

John Kenny, the founder of Interpersonal Relationship Coaching and Speaker, is about to release his new book, ‘The P.E.O.P.L.E. Programme – How to Overcome Your Blocks to Success’ on February 10th 2019.

‘The P.E.O.P.L.E. Programme’ is a book that can inspire you to change the way that you look at life entirely and choose the live a life that you never thought possible. It takes you on a journey that will make everything that you do clear in your mind and show you how to make the changes that you need to make.

The most important relationship that you ever have, is the one that you have with yourself. It influences your thoughts, which create your emotional responses and then dictates your behaviour and direction in life.

Are you aware of how you really see yourself, your internal dialogue or how you ‘do’ relationships? The P.E.O.P.L.E. Programme will show you exactly how to figure this out, ‘get out of your own way’ and experience the best life possible.

Imagine never having to take anything personally ever again: being able to not only understand why you do what you do, but being able to understand others too.

Praise for the book:

‘This is the type of book that you don’t want to put down. You feel as though John is talking directly to you.

If you really want to understand yourself and understand why you feel and react to ‘those situations’ in your life, then this book is an absolute must to personally develop yourself to a positive and peaceful place’.

Des O’Connor

Award winning entrepreneur, International speaker and founder of the Women in Business and Dating and Relationship Conferences.

The book will have a special launch on the 2nd March 2019, at the Grange Holborn Hotel, London, that will include a days Personal Development Workshop, which will not only go through the programme but include other useful and instructional coaching methods to start the changes you want to make immediately.