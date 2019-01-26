The Prosperity Accelerator Offers a Live Feed of Data Mining and Webinars to the Online Visitors

(January 26, 2019): When it comes to the use of bitcoin, there are many factors and aspects which the customers do not understand till date. To help millions of customers understand the core concept of btc and make a wise investment, The Prosperity Accelerator (https://prosperityaccelerator.net/bwashins) is offering a dynamic platform to the users where they can set up their account for free. All they need to is enter their basic information such as- Name, E-mail address, and a password. This is a venture started by Mr. Barry Washinsky. Whether it is related to litecoin or crypto, the customers can select the city and time slot to attend the webinar according to their convenience. Roger Curwin will personally answer all the questions.

The Prosperity Accelerator allows the visitors to store the events in the personalized calendars. The confirmation for the webinar is sent to the visitors via e-mail. The visitors can even reschedule their appointment.

The announcement says that now the online visitors can easily view the live feed of data mining in real-time by creating an online profile instantly. The visitors can also see the populated and functioning mining ‘back office’ with earnings to date, card serial numbers, as well as the associated fees. It will not save their time but will help the customers stay up to date about the bitcoin mining. The system requirements are as follows-

• Microsoft IE: Version 8 and above

• Mozilla Firefox: Version 3.5 and above

• Google Chrome: All versions

• Apple Safari on a Mac*: Version 5 and above

