Petroleum Coke Market 2019 | Analysis Includes Growth, Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Forecast 2025

Persistent crude oil extraction and refining continues to influence the Petroleum Coke Industry. The crude oil by-product finds application in processing of various industrial materials. Fuel grade petcoke demand remains concentrated in the cement industry owing to its innate nature and very high heating value (BTUs per pound). In 2017, close to 44% of the total petroleum coke (fuel-grade) produced was consumed by the cement industry. However, regulatory pressures are dampening the market prospects of the product. Petcoke is a fossil fuel and contributes to environmental degradation. The product has been under sever scrutiny, which has also resulted in bans and limitations on petcoke usage. Petroleum coke (fuel-grade) market in Asia Pacific is currently the most noticeable, and the region will continue to attract suppliers throughout the review period (2018-2025). In addition, fuel grade petcoke consumption in the region is estimated to surpass 54,500 tons by the year 2025.

The MRFR perspective present an in-depth analysis of the current market trends of petroleum coke (fuel grade) along with a seven-year (2018-2025) revenue forecast). The market analysis presented in the research document is based on the parameters under which the petcoke industry is operating. A through discussion on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities is also available in the document. In addition, major application areas (cement, power plant, steel, brick and glass, paper and pulp, foundries) for fuel grade petcoke are also mentioned in the document. Petroleum coke (fuel-grade) market is covered across regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Companies Covered:

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Nayara Energy Ltd., Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Citgo Petroleum Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corp., Motiva Enterprises LLC., Phillips 66 Company.

The report offers insights on the leading market players and evaluates their current market share. Company information with regards to revenue, segmental share, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives.

Research Methodology:

Market Research Future (MRFR) strive to present immaculate evaluation of market size and value using robust statistical algorithms. Both top-down and bottom-up perspectives are considered to validate market size and sub-market prospects. Scientific methods are applied to assess all variables that could impact market growth. To find market insights regarding constraints, probabilities, contingencies, and trends, all the pertinent elements are meticulously reviewed. Primary research methods involve information via interviews with key decision makers of market-leading companies. The secondary research offers a detailed analysis of all admissible information via reference to researches available in the public domain. Conceivable sources such as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers are used for consolidation of unique intelligent inputs.

