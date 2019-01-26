Output Factory for InDesign Now Supports Conditional Text Variables

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.3.15, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign. The app offers batch processing, page group export, layer versioning, custom scripts integration and other time-saving options. The new version lets users insert conditional text from InDesign documents into the output file names, and introduces support for the SoftwareKey licensing system.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.3.15, a maintenance update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of publishers, printers, prepress houses, and ad agencies worldwide. The software helps eliminate repetitive tasks and costly errors through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version lets users harness the power of InDesign conditional text variables by inserting conditional text directly into the output file names. Conditional text allows users to show and hide bits of text to output various versions from the same InDesign document. The update also adds integration of the SoftwareKey licensing system which simplifies the software activation process and enables users to easily manage their licenses in a personal online license portal.

“With Output Factory, I’ve got our magazine production down to six minutes from three hours,” says Jeff Middleton, a Toronto, Canada based graphic designer. “Once I set up all my presets, it was insane how fast it was. I load all my InDesign docs into Output Factory, press play, go grab a coffee and come back to my entire magazine.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch output of InDesign files

-Export every n pages as a single PDF file

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Variable output file names

-Create PDF security presets

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Eliminate errors with automatic preflight

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2019.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.