iNextrix Announced to Offer Single Tenant Call Center Solution

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one of the well known IT companies. The company has a wide range of products and solutions to offer to its customers. Recently, the spokesperson of the company has added ‘single tenant call center solution’ to its offering suite.

The announced single tenant call center solution can be used by any call center, support center and / or customer care center. It is furnished with all required features to create, run and manage different calling campaigns. This call center software is capable of handling both, inbound calling campaigns and outbound calling campaigns.

The company representatives shared that this call center solution is designed to meet the calling needs of different types of call centers, support centers and customer care centers. It can fit in any environment to provide the best tool for the organization to take care of various operations related to:

• Sales and business development

• Technical support

• Customer care

“We all know the call center industry is very big and it is getting bigger and bigger day by day. With increasing competition, the companies have started outsourcing its projects of sales and customer care to call centers. These businesses rely on the call centers and the call centers rely on their agents and call center solution. We have developed a call center solution for the growing call centers. It has all features to support various operations related to the call center. We aim to simplify the operations and benefit the call center agents in a way that they can achieve their maximum possible productivity. Also, the training programs of the call centers can be more accurate based on the realistic data. There are many features which help call centers to achieve a wide array of benefits, including, but not limited to:

• Increased productivity of agents and supervisors

• Automation of some tasks

• Better resource utilization

• Reduced expenses

• Increased business

• Increased customer satisfaction

• Increased returns over investment

As per the shared details, the announced call center solution is developed on top of FreeSWITCH to make it more robust. This call center software can handle hundreds of concurrent agents and hundreds of concurrent calls in parallel. Also, this call center solution is highly scalable. It can support n-number of seats in the call center to benefit the ever growing environment of the call centers.

The company offers a completely free demo to the prospective customers who would like to see the platform and its functionality.

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

It is an IT company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company offers a wide range of services and solutions in web, mobile app and VoIP industry. The single tenant call center solution is one of the offered solutions of the company. To know more about this solution, please visit https://inextrix.com/solutions/call-center-solution