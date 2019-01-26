1/26/2019 – UltraSlim® Technology is the only device with clearance approved by FDA for dramatic immediate fat reduction without dieting, exercise, drugs, or surgery.Using only the photonic energy of light, Ward Photonics creates the most powerful, innovative treatments for obesity, aesthetics, and dermatology.

How It Works

Esthique Body Contouring’s UltraSlim® Professional is the only non-invasive, FDA cleared procedure for immediate fat loss without diet, exercise, drugs, or surgery. Patients lose fat immediately with UltraSlim’s patented process. UltraSlim® uses a special type of light to stimulate fat cells. The treated fat cells respond by opening temporary pores in the cell and emptying the fat cell contents, releasing all of that stubborn fat you just can’t seem to get rid of, without dieting or exercise.

Clearly Superior Technology. All competing non-invasive fat removal technologies require weeks or months to achieve the results that UltraSlim® achieves in 32 minutes, during one visit. Most competing technologies use cell-killing apoptosis caused by cold, heat, radio waves, or ultrasound.

Those less-effective technologies risk dangerous side effects and adverse outcomes, while always resulting in dysmorphic fat accumulations for patients who subsequently gain weight.

Body Sculpting – Our red light therapy is the only non-invasive procedure for immediate weight loss. Clients lose an average of 3.5” and 1.6 liters of fat combined from the waist, hips and thighs at each visit. TREATMENTS for – Immediate Weight Loss – Body Contouring – Waist & Thigh Buster – Cellulite Treatment – Male Chest Reduction – Non-invasive Breast Reduction

