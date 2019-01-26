Aluminum Market Key Players:

Key players playing significant roles in the market expansion are Hindalco Industries Limited, Vedanta Limited, NALCO, Kennametal India Limited, Gujarat Foils Limited, Alcoa Corporation, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., Rusal, Norsk Hydro ASA, Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC, Aluminium Bahrain, Century Aluminum Company, Aluminum Corporation of China, China Hongqiao Group Limited, BHP Billiton Aluminium Australis Pty Ltd, and others.

Aluminum Market Segmentation:

The global aluminum market can be segmented based on type, product, and application.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into primary and secondary. Primary segment held over 61.97% market and earned USD 93,458 million in 2017 which can go up to USD 135,867.3 million by 2023. However, the secondary segment is to register the fastest CAGR of 7.60% during this period.

Product-based segmentation includes flat-rolled, castings, extrusions, forgings, pigments & powder, rod & bar, utensils, and others. Extrusions segment is the largest one with a market projection of the estimated value USD 60,605.3 million during the forecast period. Meanwhile, flat-rolled, with 7.20% CAGR is expected to register the fastest growth rate.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into transportation, building & construction, foil & packaging, electrical, machinery & equipment, utensils, consumer goods, solar industry, hardware & accessories, and others. Transportation sector can register the highest market growth with 7.42% CAGR and reach a valuation of USD 72,354 million during the forecast period.

Aluminum Market Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the aluminum market incorporates namely North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The APAC, with two emerging countries such as China and India contributing heavily, is reigning supreme in the market. The market valuation of the region can go up to USD 148,966.2 million by 2023. Europe takes the second lead with an estimated market value of USD 31,812.8 million at the end of the forecast period. North America with a projected CAGR of 5.88% can reach a valuation of USD 26,329.9 million. Growth in the MEA region would be substantial with an expected CAGR of 6.79%.

