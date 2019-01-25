Welcome Light Into Your Space with Pro-Renovations Bromley’s Dormer Loft Conversion Services

Pro Renovations Bromley provides loft conversion services for southeast London homeowners. The company’s services include dormer loft conversions to add more space and light in the attic.

[BROMLEY, 1/24/2019] – Pro Renovations Bromley provides professional and efficient loft-conversion services in southeast London. Their dormer loft conversion services bring more light and liveable space into an existing loft with a simple roof extension.

A loft conversion provides homeowners with one of the best returns on investment when it comes to extending the space in their home. In addition, a loft conversion offers extra room without sacrificing garden space.

A dormer conversion opens up access to loft floor space normally restricted by the pitch of a roof. A section of pitched roof is removed and a straight wall jutting from the remaining roof structure, with a flatter roof cover and a window, is added. The service is suited for many types of homes and often does not require planning permission.

Clear communication lines

Pro Renovations Bromley values full transparency. The company sees to it that their clients are involved in every step of the process, remaining in close contact with the client at all times. Pro Renovations Bromley ensures that they provide their customers with a space that meets their requirements. The company team familiarises itself with the area they will work on, and their clients’ ideas and input.

Pro Renovations Bromley’s team of designers, builders and trades handle every aspect of the project, from conceptualisation to design.

The company provides its clients with clear and transparent costing, with fixed quotes with no hidden charges.

About Pro Renovations Bromley

Pro Renovations Bromley is a professional loft conversion company. The organisation conducts home renovations and refurbishment projects across southeast London. Their team is fully equipped and skilled in a wide range of services including planning, design, carpentry, bespoke joinery, electrical work and decorating.

Other than dormer loft conversions, Pro Renovations Bromley specialises in garage conversions, kitchen extensions, hip to gable conversions, orangeries and reliable roofing services.

Learn more about Pro Renovations Bromley by visiting http://www.prorenovationsbromleylofts.co.uk/.