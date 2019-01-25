Three Aspects Of Cold Drawn Steel Pipe Unevenness

The unevenness of cold drawn steel pipe is mainly manifested by the uneven spiral wall, the uneven wall thickness and the thick and thin wall thickness of the head and tail.

First, the cause of the unevenness of the spiral cold drawn steel pipe is that the center line of the punching machine is not correct, the inclination angle of the two rolls is not equal, or the amount of pressing before the head is too small, and the wall thickness is uneven, generally along the cold drawing seamlessly. The full length of the seamless steel pipe is distributed in a spiral shape. The main measure is to adjust the center line of the piercing mill so that the inclination angles of the two rolls are equal, and the rolling mill is adjusted according to the parameters given by the rolling table.

Second, the reason for the uneven wall thickness is that the height adjustment of the mandrel pre-wearing saddle is not suitable. When the mandrel is pre-punched, it contacts the capillary of a certain surface, causing the capillary to drop too fast on the contact surface, resulting in uneven wall thickness. Even the concave defect. The gap between the rolls is too small or too large. Rolling mill centerline deviation. The uneven amount of single and double-stand reduction will result in a linear symmetrical deviation of the ultra-thin (super thick) single-frame direction of the steel tube and the ultra-thick (ultra-thin) direction of the double-stand.

The main measure is to adjust the height of the mandrel pre-wearing saddle and ensure that the mandrel and the capillary are centered. When changing the hole type and rolling specifications, the roll gap should be measured so that the actual roll gap is consistent with the rolling table. The centering line of the rolling mill is adjusted with an optical centering device, and the center line of the rolling mill must be corrected during the annual overhaul.

Third, the head and tail wall thickness unevenness is due to the cutting edge of the tube blank, the degree of curvature is too large, the tube blank centering hole is not easy to cause uneven wall thickness of the steel pipe head. When the perforation is too large, the roll speed is too high and the rolling is unstable. Unstable steel casting of the piercing machine is likely to cause uneven wall thickness at the end of the capillary.

The measure is to check the quality of the tube blank, to prevent the cutting edge of the tube blank from being cut and the amount of pressing, and to replace the hole type or to repair the centering hole. A lower perforation speed is used to ensure the stability of the rolling and the uniformity of the wall thickness of the capillary. When the roll speed is adjusted, the matching guides are also adjusted accordingly.