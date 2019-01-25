Thin Client Market to Expand with a CAGR of 1.16% due to Growing Adoption from Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises – TMR

Albany, New York, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes the global thin client market has competitive vendor landscape. Some of the prominent players operating in the thin client market are Samsung Electronics, HP Development Company, NComputing Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Dell. These companies are increasingly investing in research and development activities for product innovation and product differentiation. The players are actively taking part in activities such as partnerships, mergers, and collaboration in order to improve their product offerings and expansion of the business.

A report from TMR estimates, the global thin client market is predicted to attain a value of US$ 2,124.7 mn by the end of 2026. The market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 1.16% over the forecast period between 2018 and 2026. Based on the component, the hardware segment is expected to account for the major share in 2018. Based on the enterprise size, the market for a thin client is dominated by the small and mid-sized enterprise segment and likely to be foremost over the forecast period. Based on the region, North America is dominating the global thin client market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Growing Adoption due to Advancements to Propel Growth

The thin client market is gaining traction due to the growing adoption of quick delivery and installation of products coupled with the growing availability of the thin client market. In order to achieve this, the key players are focusing on the improvement of their distribution channel. This improvement has resulted in lowering the cost of the hardware and PCs, which is again fuelling the growth of the thin client market. Additionally, rising need for cost-saving among small and large enterprises by lowering the cost of devices and uptake of energy efficient devices is benefitting to the growth of the global thin client market.

Growing transformation of old devices to newer devices, which are known generally known as the thin client, is offering the opportunity to cost-sensitive enterprises to lower the cost of devices. Thus, the enterprises are increasingly adopting the new thin client devices and are likely to propel the growth of the global thin client market. Additionally, growing technological advancements across numerous end-use industries are propelling growth of the global thin client market.

Numerous Incapability of Thin Client Devices to Hamper Growth

However, the user resistance such as incapability to support to the CD drives, USB and other thumb devices are limiting adoption thin client and is likely to restrain growth of the global thin client market. Additionally, these devices are not able to support any local machines settings. This is another factor hampering growth of the global thin client market. Nonetheless, the positive impact on the productivity and efficiency of the performance is likely to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

This information is encompassed in the new report by TMR, titled “Thin Client Market ((Components-Hardware and Services); (Enterprise Size – Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises); (End-Use Industry – BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, IT & Telecom, Education, Transportation & Logistics, and Others); and (Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and South America)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026.”

For the study, the thin client market has been segmented as follows:

By Components

Hardware

Services

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End-Use Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

