Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market to Surge at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2026

Increasing preference for usage of disposable medical devices, such as prefilled syringes, gloves, face masks, needles, and catheters, hinders the global sterilization equipment market. Usage of disposable devices reduces the probability of acquiring HAIs. The global market for sterilization equipment is expected to contract during the forecast period, as disposable medical devices do not require sterilization.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market based on method, disinfectant, and end-user. Based on method, the heat sterilization equipment segment is projected to dominate the global market, due to the presence of major players in the segment. However, the segment is expected to lose market share during the forecast period, as it does not properly work on heat and moist sensitive equipment. The low temperature sterilization segment is anticipated to gain market share. Its share is anticipated to rise from 32.0% in 2017 to almost 33% by the end of 2026 due to advantages of its sterilization process through disinfectant gases, such as ethylene oxide, which is suitable for both heat and moist sensitivity equipment to sterilize.

Sterilization equipment and disinfectants are essential procedures for infection control in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. In terms of revenue, the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market was valued at above US$ 4,400 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 6,500 Mn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in hospital-acquired infections has compelled medical professionals to take stringent regulatory actions in order to cure these infections with the usage of various sterilization equipment and disinfectants. This factor is anticipated to propel the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market during the forecast period.

The low temperature sterilization segment is projected to expand rapidly at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for low temperature sterilization is increasing due to its advantages over the other sterilization method. The advantages include no corrosion in equipment for a long time, low temperature required, and easy to handle. These factors are fueling the segment. Based on disinfectant type, the oxidizing disinfectant agents segment led the market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance of the market during the forecast period.

