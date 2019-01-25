Plan Your Winter Vacation To Grand Canyon

Each year hundreds of thousands of tourists fly into Las Vegas and land at the airport ready to have a vacation. Of these people who are ready to see the glittering lights and gambling tables, there are also a large portion who are planning on taking some time out of their Las Vegas vacation to visit The Grand Canyon. It is commonly understood that The Grand Canyon is within driving distance of Las Vegas, and if you are traveling across the country to visit the city it would be a shame to not take a little extra time to also see one of the most iconic landscapes on earth.

Due to this common understanding, there has been an ongoing advertising campaign to draw visitors from Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon Tour for many years, and although this is never a bad thing, it can be somewhat misleading. There have been complaints from some tourists that after they arrange their tour and have visited the Grand Canyon, they do not think it looks like the pictures they have seen. This is generally due to the fact that they might have visited an area of the canyon that is not the same one they have seen in magazines and pictures. Few people realize that there are more than one viewing point of the Grand Canyon, and depending on which one you end up at is going to dictate if you have seen pictures from this vantage point or not.

The South Rim of the Grand Canyon is the traditional viewing area, and is located around 60 miles from Williams Arizona. Here you will find the views you have seen in pictures, the hiking and helicopter rides, as well as the rafting and camping. The South Rim is quite lush and has a wide variety of plant and animal species that call it home. It is located about 4.5 hours’ drive from Las Vegas. This is not to be confused with the West Rim, which is far browner and barren.

Including Grand Canyon, if you are planning for Deluxe Tour To Hoover Dam, then contact www.grandcanyontourcoach.com

Contact Us –

Grand Canyon Tour Coach

5375 S Cameron street suite B

Las Vegas NV 89118

Phone: 702-840-8788

Website: https://grandcanyontourcoach.com/