Marine Lubricants Market Latest Trends And Key Drivers Supporting Growth Through 2024

Global Marine Lubricants Market: Overview

Lubricants play a vital role in the reduction of friction and wear and tear of operating parts of different machines. The movement of certain mechanical parts is operational only in the presence of lubricants. Marine lubricants minimize the wear and tear between different machine parts and improve their output efficiency. Marine lubricants have numerous uses in the shipping industry, as a result of which different types of engine oil, hydraulic oil, and grease are developed.

Ships require marine lubricants for smooth functioning of machineries and components installed on them. Marine lubricants are effective in eliminating the harmful effects of friction. Introduction of the aviation transportation mode has hampered the water transport mode. However, owing to the high cost of aviation transportation, water transport has regained its popularity.

Read Report Overview @

Thus, the growing water transport worldwide is expected to fuel the demand for marine lubricants in the next few years. Group I base oils are getting scarce as well as expensive and witnessing fluctuations in demand. This is likely to result in shutdown of Group I refineries. The inadequate supply of bright stock material has propelled the discovery of alternatives, which also are inadequate. Thus, shortage of supply is expected to hamper the marine lubricants market in the near future.

Global Marine Lubricants Market: Research Methodology

The report estimates and forecasts the marine lubricants market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the marine lubricants market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market.

Request Report Brochure @

The report analyzes opportunities in the marine lubricants market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of marine lubricants and global average price trend analysis.