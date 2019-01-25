JauntFix: World’s First App for Travellers and Traveler Suppliers

JauntFix.com is changing the way travelers and travel suppliers connect with its travel app, JauntFix. The first-of-its-kind mobile travel app is the go-to platform for all kinds of travelers, suppliers such as tour operators and travel agents, as well as National Tourism Promotion Boards around the world.

JauntFix is a new age social travel app that is available free for download on Android and iOS and designed to serve the unique needs of travelers and travel suppliers alike. For travelers, the app presents a vibrant marketplace touted as “a revolutionary step towards giving travelers the ultimate control and options” by JauntFix’s Director, Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta. Travelers can discover new travel deals, ideas, places to visit, and connect with other travelers from around the globe. They can find new travel suppliers, follow travel suppliers to stay up-to-date with the latest deals, and also fix deals with suppliers on the fly.

The app also represents a boon for travel suppliers as they can grow their business and networks in ways that were not possible before. They can build networks, promote their products with pinpoint targeting, and seal deals. It has been well-received by hoteliers, tour operators, travel agents, airlines, transporters, visa facilitators, and other service providers. A spokesperson for JauntFix.com promised “radical enhancements to the social travel app in 2019 in response to the overwhelming response from travelers and travel suppliers.”

The development of the app is a sure game changer that caters to the changing demands of travelers whose numbers are growing exponentially as the world becomes more connected. Users get multiple options and accurate information at their fingertips on the go. It includes features such as instant chat allowing travelers and travel suppliers to negotiate, share information, and close deals in real-time. Travelers can also share experiences and create customized adventures through the app as it also boasts a travel community platform.