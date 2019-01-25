India Rubber Expo 2019 conference and exposition in Mumbai – Hall 1 – B – 004

LANXESS presents new solutions for the rubber processing industry

• Pre-dispersed rubber chemicals and additives

• Functional additives

• Additional capacity with start of new Rhenogran line at Jhagadia for Pre-dispersed chemicals

Mumbai – Specialty chemicals company LANXESS presented its broad range of additives for the rubber processing industry at the India Rubber Expo 2019. During the event in Mumbai, from January 17 to 19, the specialty chemicals company is showcasing solutions and methods which increase productivity and reduce health risks for its customers. The comprehensive portfolio includes additives for the manufacture of high end rubber components for a significant number of diverse applications. “We are manufacturing a range of specialty polymer- and silica-bound rubber additives in India for the Indian market offering our customers products of consistently high quality, taking responsibility for their availability and making newest product solutions with higher health and safety standards available,” says Dr. Christian Lumpe, Head of business line Rubber Additives at the LANXESS Rhein Chemie (RCH) business unit.

Rhenogran – a benchmark for pre-dispersed rubber chemicals and additives

The products of the Rhenogran family improve handling and processability of rubber chemicals and enhance the quality of finished articles. Especially, shorter mixing times in combination with lower processing temperatures are economic reasons. Specialty chemicals are offered which do not generate carcinogenic N-nitrosamines during vulcanization. Furthermore products are developed particularly for rubber parts that are exposed to extreme conditions such as high operating temperatures combined with high loads, e.g. high-performance tires, seals or anti-vibration elements.

Functional additives

The brand Rhenofit stands for a wide assortment of functional additives including antioxidants, filler and blowing agent activators, cross-linking activators and desiccants. Depending on the respective raw material and its handling requirements, these products are available either in powder, pellet, liquid or dry liquid form. If not specified otherwise, liquid additives are offered as dry liquids on inert, inorganic white filler material as a free-flowing white powder for easy handling and mixing. For peroxide vulcanization crosslinking coagents are available, e.g. Rhenofit TAC/S.

Further information can be found at: https://lanxess.com/corporate/products-solutions/business-units/rhein-chemie-additives/.

Antioxidants and antiozonants from LANXESS make rubber articles last longer

One focus of LANXESS’s presence at the IRE will be on antioxidants, since rubber, a truly versatile material, must be individually protected against aging based on its respective use. The Advanced Industrial Intermediates (AII) business unit offers the rubber industry an extensive range of coloring and non-coloring antioxidants and antiozonants that can be dosed and processed easily, safely, and with minimal dust. Most importantly, they can be combined to further improve each additive’s individual range of effects.

Each antioxidant and antiozonant has a typical range of efficacy with regard to the different types of aging. Depending on their chemical structure, they counteract one or more of the aging processes. With its Vulkanox, Vulkacit, Vulkazon and Renacit brands, LANXESS is one of the few manufacturers worldwide to offer the right additive for all steps of the rubber production process from a single source.

Preventing material deterioration

Aging processes, which are mainly triggered by the effects of oxygen, ozone, and heat, change the properties of vulcanized rubber and can lead to its partial or complete deterioration over time. The Vulkanox brand of antioxidants and the Vulkazon range of antiozonants from LANXESS significantly extend the useful life of elastomers. This means that truck tires, technical rubber goods, and fire hoses, for example, can remain in use longer and retain their properties.

For natural rubber, business unit AII has developed the highly effective wax pellets Renacit 11/WG. The masticating agent breaks the molecular chains and makes the material easier to process.

In addition to antioxidants, the company offers Vulkacit vulcanization accelerators. Sulfenamides are by far the most widely-used accelerators in the rubber industry. They have an effect on both the speed of the cross-linking reaction and the properties of the vulcanized products.

Among the exhibited products, Vulkanox 4005 is used in different stages in the supply chain of the fuel industry. It is used during the gasoline manufacture process as a short term stabilizer preventing gum formation due to oxidation of gasoline components. In storage of fuel products Vulkanox 4005 has proven its effectiveness as an antioxidant to increase the oxidation stability of diesel and bio diesel blends. It is also used as a part of additive package to meet fuel specifications.

Detailed information about LANXESS’s antioxidants and antiozonants is available on http://axx.lanxess.com.

Mumbai, January 17, 2019

