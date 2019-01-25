Global Impact Modifier Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 5% from 2018 to 2023 | TechSci Research

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Impact Modifier Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Impact Modifier Market in terms of revenue.
Global Impact Modifier Market is projected to reach USD 2.99 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 5% from 2018 to 2023 owing to growing construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods industries and growing technological advancements. Based on type, the market has been segmented into ABS, EPDM, MBS, ASA, AIM and Others. In 2017, the ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) segment dominated the market and is expected to dominate the market over the next five years as well owing to its strength and rigidity of styrene polymers.
Based on end-use industry, the market has been categorised into Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods and Others. In 2017, the packaging segment dominated the market and is projected to dominate the market, in terms of volume owing to increasing demand of impact modifiers from the pharmaceutical and food packaging sectors. In 2017, the APAC region led the market followed by North America and APAC region is the fastest growing market with the highest CGAR during the forecast period.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2013-2016
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Period: 2018–2023
Some of the leading players in the Global Impact Modifier Market are Clariant AG, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Arkema, Akzo Nobel N.V., Chemtura Corporation, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Lanxess AG, Kaneka Corporation, Evonik Industries AG etc.
