Global Home Healthcare Software Product and Service Market

Global Home Healthcare Software Product & Service Market was valued US$ 5.02 Bn in 2016 and expected to reach US$ 13.71 Bn by 2024 at CAGR of 13.38% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Home Healthcare Software Product & Service Market

Global Home Healthcare Software Product & Service Market is segmented by product type, mode of usage, component, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography. Product type segment is classified as agency homecare software, hospice solutions, telehealth solutions, clinical management systems, and others. Mode of usage segment is bifurcated as Pc/laptop and handheld device/smartphone. A component segment is divided into software and services. Delivery mode segment is classified as Cloud-Based, Web-Based and On-Premise. The cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increased adoption of these solutions as compared to web-based and on-premises solutions will fuel the cloud-based segment growth. Clinical and non-clinical applications are covered under the scope of this reports. The end-user segment is divided into home care agencies, hospice care, private duty agencies, and rehabilitation centers/therapy centers. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Home Healthcare Software manage healthcare information very efficiently with real-time information to deliver superior patient care and provides increased operational efficiencies and enables home care agencies and physicians to communicate effectively to provide quality care to the patients.

Growing aging population, technical advancements in healthcare segment are trending the overall Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market. However, changing technologies and regulatory obstacles for the new era devices will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as the highest growth region in Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising disposable income levels, increasing the need for affordable healthcare delivery systems and the expansion of home health care companies, in this region will fuel the Global Home Healthcare Software Product & Service Market

key players operating in the market includes Air Liquid S.A., American Homepatient Inc., Amedisys Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thornberry Limited, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Kinnser Software, Inc., Healthmedx, Hearst Corporation, Delta Health Technologies, Continulink Llc, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Bayer Ag

Scope of Global Home Healthcare Software Product & Service Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market based on product type, mode of usage, component, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market, By Product Type:

• Agency Homecare Software

• Hospice Solutions

• Telehealth Solutions

• Clinical Management Systems

• Others

Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market, By Mode of Usage:

• Pc/Laptop

• Handheld Device/Smartphone

Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market, By Component:

• Software

• Services

Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market, By Delivery Mode:

• Cloud-Based

• Web-Based

• On-Premise

Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market, By Application:

• Clinical

• Electronic Point-Of-Care Documentation

• Homecare EHR

• Medication Management

• Other Clinical Applications

• Non-Clinical

• Billing, Invoicing & Scheduling

• Homecare Accounting System

• Personnel Management System & Payroll

• Homecare CRM

• Other Non-Clinical Applications

Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market, By End-User:

• Homecare Agencies

• Hospice Care

• Private Duty Agencies

• Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers

Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Home Healthcare Software – Product & Service Market Are:

• Air Liquid S.A.

• American Homepatient Inc.

• Amedisys Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Thornberry Limited

• Medical Information Technology, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Kinnser Software, Inc.

• Healthmedx

• Hearst Corporation

• Delta Health Technologies

• Continulink Llc

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Bayer Ag

