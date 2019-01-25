Excellent Growth of Hernia Repair Market in 2018 by Top Players till 2022

The report for Medical Supplies Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Hernia is a protrusion of an organ through a weak spot in the surrounding connective tissue called as a fascia. There are several types of hernia among which the most common are inguinal, incisional, and femoral. Hernia can be caused due to anything that causes an increase in pressure in the abdomen. There are some major factors in the advancements in the hernia repair such as transition into tension-free technique that incorporates the use of flat sheets of mesh instead of sutures, adoption of large pore meshes, and the adoption of laparoscopic surgeries instead of conventional open technique. Globally, the market is growing steadily and it is anticipated to show an exponential growth reaching approximately $8.5 Billion in 2022.

Key Players for Global Hernia Repair Market

Some of the key players in this market are: ABISS, A.M.I. GmbH, Angiologica B.M., Aspide Medical, Atrium Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter Internationals, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Davol Inc), COOK MEDICAL INC., Cousin Biotech, Covidien (Medtronic), Ethicon, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and others.

Global Hernia Repair Market – Competitive Analysis

A.M.I. GmbH (Austria), Angiologica B.M. (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), Atrium Medical Corporation (Germnay), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter Internationals (U.S.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (Davol Inc) (U.S.), COOK MEDICAL INC. (U.S.), Cousin Biotech (France), Covidien (Medtronic) (Republic of Ireland), Ethicon (U.S.), Integra Life Sciences Corporation (U.S), and ABISS (France) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Hernia Repair Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

October, 2015 – Cook Medical demonstrated Zenapro, hernia repair technology which is a next-generation hybrid that combines outer layers of extracellular matrix with a polypropylene mesh. This technology is already cleared by regulatory agencies (FDA) and available in the U.S. and Europe market, the Zenapro Hybrid Hernia Repair Device integrates a layer of strong, open-weave polypropylene mesh within several layers of small intestinal sub- mucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) biomaterial.

March, 2014 – Covidien had launched its Symbotex composite mesh in the U.S. market for surgical laparoscopic and open ventral hernia repair. This hernia repair product featured a macro porous monofilament, hydrophilic textile in a three-dimensional construction that allowed reinforced strength, memory shape and significant tissue ingrowth and this product includes a bio absorbable collagen film on the visceral side which minimises tissue attachments.

Segments for Global Hernia Repair Market

Hernia Repair market has been segmented on the basis of hernia type which comprises inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, umbilical hernia, incisional hernia, epigastric hernia, hiatal hernia. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into devices, consumables, others. Consumables are further divided into synthetic material and biological material. On the basis of surgery type, market is segmented into open hernia surgery, laparoscopy.

Regional Analysis for Global Hernia Repair Market

Considering the global scenario of the market, America is believed to be the largest market for Hernia Repair. Moreover the European market is also growing continuously and slowly catching up with the American market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the Hernia Repair segment during the forecasted period. Middle East & Africa region are likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.

