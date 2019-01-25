Database Encryption Market by Types by End User, by Deployment Types & by region – Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Database Encryption Market by Types (Transparent Encryption, File-system Encryption, Application-level Encryption, Column-level Encryption, Hashing and Key Management), by End User, by Deployment Types, by Region – Global Forecast to 2020″.

[125 Pages Report] The global Database Encryption Market size was USD 261.8 Million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 968.3 Million by 2020, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during the forecast period.

Key Target Audience

• Encryption Solution Providers

• Open Source Providers (ODBC & JDBC)

• Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

• Third-Party Providers

• Cloud Service Providers

• System Integrators

• Technology Infrastructure

• Networking Companies

• Application Design and Development Providers

The database encryption market is witnessing tremendous growth and presents many opportunities, making it a lucrative market. The increasing volume of business and customer data generated among organizations has led to the threats of theft or being hacked, which are driving the adoption of database encryption solutions. The major area of opportunities for database encryption is the increasing demand for cloud-based database and cloud-based database encryption solutions. The need to comply with regulatory mandates by the government and other regulatory authorities and the increasing digitalization among the organizations and the economies are some of the major factors boosting the growth in the market. The growing demand for database encryption solutions owes to the availability of flexible encryption solutions is supporting the growth of this market. The overall market has been segmented by type, deployment type, end user, and industry vertical. This study has been done on a global level, covering five regions broadly, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the database encryption market begins with capturing data on key vendor revenues through secondary research. The vendor offerings are also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the market from the revenue of the key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and sub-segments which are then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people such as CEOs, VPs, Directors, and executives. This data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and sub-segments.

