Cloud Communication Platform Market by Solution and Service – Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Cloud Communication Platform Market by Solution and Service (UCC/UCaaS, WebRTC, VoIP, IVR, API, Reporting and Analytics, and Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance Service, and Managed Service) – Global Forecast to 2021″, The cloud communication platform market is estimated to grow from USD 1.36 Billion by 2016 to USD 4.45 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.8% from 2016 to 2021.

[164 Pages Report] The cloud communication platform market is estimated to grow from USD 1.36 billion by 2016 to USD 4.45 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.8% from 2016 to 2021. 2014 has been considered as the historical year and 2015 as the base year for performing the market estimation and forecasting.

Browse and in-depth TOC on ” Cloud Communication Platform Market”

69 – Tables

48 – Figures

164 – Pages

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=227618526

The huge investment associated with the initial setup and the security and privacy concerns are a few of the restraints acting as a hindrance for the growth of the cloud communication platform market. The primary vendors in the cloud communication platform market are 8×8, Inc.; Avaya, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Twilio, Inc.; NetFortris; West IP Communication; Telestax; Plivo; CallFire; and Nexmo. This research report includes the strategic alliances and lucrative acquisitions between the major players in the ecosystem. Technological developments include inventing new robust and sophisticated solutions which can leverage the company’s Return-on-Investment (ROI) scenario.

Stake Holders

• Cloud solution providers

• Government agencies

• System integrators

• Investors and venture capitalists

• Cloud service providers

• Internet application developers and service providers

• Teleconferencing hardware and software suppliers and service providers

• Telecommunication service providers

Major Market Developments

• In May 2016, Intralinks announced new integration and security capabilities to enhance its content collaboration network, which would solve three major challenges for its customers: global regulatory compliance, data privacy, and acceleration of business beyond geographical boundaries

• In April 2016, Mitel announced the availability of Mitel MiTeam, a mobile-first team and social collaboration application with real-time integration. It provides a highly collaborative workspace for team-based communication, meetings, content collaboration, and project management.

• In December 2015, Salesforce and Box entered into a partnership to introduce Salesforce Files Connect for Box. It is a powerful solution that would help businesses become more collaborative, productive, and connected. This partnership would allow box users to seamlessly search, browse, share, and collaborate on Box files via any device.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study, Download the PDF Brochure

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com