Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Treatment Market is Driven by the Establishment of Novel Therapies

Factors such as increasing number of research and developments in oncology sector, advancements in drug development, new product launch, and the introduction of various new therapies are leading towards the growth of the global market for chronic myelogenous leukemia.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chronic-myelogenous-leukemia-treatment-market.html

Increasing prevalence of chronic myelogenous leukemia in developed countries due to genetic factors is also resulting in the development of new treatment and therapies that are more effective. Researchers are also focusing on polypharmacology approach to develop the drugs that can act on multiple targets. This is leading to the drug discovery opportunities that are beyond the concept of ‘one drug, one target’. The class of drugs known as TKIs is being used on a large scale, however, side-effects of these drugs are affecting its growth. Hence, new drugs and treatments are being developed to run the treatment successfully without any risk. Moreover, the rise in the development of a combination of drug therapies is also fueling the growth of the market.

High-cost of treatment being the biggest factor hampering market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on reducing the cost of TKIs. Meanwhile, the government of various countries are also taking initiatives to provide TKIs to the large section of population who are not able to afford it.

According to the report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for chronic myelogenous leukemia is likely to witness strong growth, registering 6.7% CAGR during 2017-2026. The market is also estimated to bring in US$ 8,550.8 million revenue by 2026 end.

North America is likely to emerge as one of the largest regions in the global market for chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment. Increasing awareness about various new treatments among the patients suffering from chronic myelogenous leukemia, early diagnosis of patients suffering from cancer are some of the factors driving the market growth in North America. Other factors contributing to the market growth are presence of leading market players and rise in a number of approval of drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating chronic myelogenous leukemia.

Meanwhile, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries like China and India are contributing towards the growth of chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment in the APEJ region.

Perceive the Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34940

Some of the major market players in the global market for chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment are Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffman-LaRoche and Schering Plough, Pfizer, and Others. The use of second and third generation therapies has recently increased due to the lack of benefits from imatinib. Hence, players in the market are working on introducing treatments and drugs that can offer maximum benefits.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: amanpreet@tmr.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/