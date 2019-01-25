Botulinum Toxin Market is Projected to be Worth US$ 8,718.7 Mn by 2026

Increase in the prevalence of spasticity & cervical dystonia and rise in the incidences of glabellar lines and facial wrinkles are key factors driving the global botulinum toxin market. According to American Association of Neurological Surgeons, globally, spasticity affects more than 12 million people worldwide. In the U.S., around 400,000 people are affected with some degree of spasticity related to cerebral palsy. According to Brain Foundation, in the U.S., rate of cervical dystonia is around 30 in 100,000 population. Prevalence of spasticity and cervical dystonia is increasing year-over-year, thereby increasing the demand for non-surgical therapeutics procedures, which in turn is driving the market. Consistent rise in the geriatric population worldwide is a major factor boosting the global botulinum toxin market. According to the United Nations, in 2017, the global geriatric population was 962 million, comprising around 13% of the global population and is expected to reach 2.1 billion in 2050. Surge in awareness regarding botulinum toxin procedure is fuelling the market.

In terms of application, the global botulinum toxin market has been segmented into aesthetic and therapeutics. Therapeutics is the leading segment of the market, and was valued at US$ 2,623.4 Mn in 2017. The segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 4,819.4 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Studies suggest that prevalence of glabellar lines, lateral canthal lines, crow’s foot, and facial wrinkles is common among the geriatric population, worldwide; thus increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

The global botulinum toxin market was valued at US$ 4,527.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 8,718.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in the prevalence of spasticity and cervical dystonia and the number of cases of migraine is expected to drive the botulinum toxin market during the forecast period. Surge in the rate of adoption of non-surgical botulinum toxin procedures, due to their noninvasive or minimally invasive nature, is boosting botulinum toxin market. Rise in the number of worldwide geriatric population and incidences of esthetic issues, such as crow’s foot and lateral canthal lines, is a key factor that is anticipated to propel the botulinum toxin market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding the advancements in non-surgical esthetic and therapeutic procedures is a major factors hampering revenue generation in the global botulinum toxin market.

The botulinum toxin type A segment dominates the global botulinum toxin market. It is projected to account for 82% share of the market by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 7,153.5 Mn by 2026. Botulinum toxin type A is widely utilized in the treatment of cervical dystonia, spasticity, glabellar lines, and crow’s foot.

