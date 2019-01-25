Automotive Coatings Market: Lucrative Avenues in Asia-Pacific Region to Propel Growth

Triggered by rapid urbanization and high disposable income, vehicle ownership has demonstrated an onward trend, thus leveraging significant growth in automotive coatings market. Advances in automobile production across regions coupled with large scale penetration of automobile titans in developing economies are expected to further reflect favorably on the growth scope of automobile coatings market in coming years. A recent research offering by Market Research Hub (MRH) under the title, ‘Automotive Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026’ evaluates ongoing market developments and their reciprocal implications on holistic growth of automotive coatings market.

Nippon Appoints AHG as Marketing Partner to Launch its Automotive Coatings Offerings in Australia

Driven by technological advancements in automotive as well as evolving consumer preferences, market players in automotive coatings market are increasingly banking on product innovation aided by sophisticated technologies. Introduction of UV-cured coatings to replace conventional solvent-borne coatings is a prominent growth strategy embraced by leading vendors in automotive coatings market besides banking upon eco-friendly paints to lure consumer preferences and eventual purchase discretion. Additionally, leading automakers are also targeting geographical expansion via strategic coalitions and buy-outs to diversify end-user segment. Noted automotive coatings manufacturer, NIppon has recently launched its automotive refinish offerings in Australia targeting eco-friendly coatings demands. The company has appointed Australia base automotive logistics company, AHG to commercialize its offerings in Australian automotive coatings space. The development is likely to boost the aftermarket for automotive coatings in Australia.

Automotive Coatings Market: Report Scope

This elaborate report analyzes and forecasts the global automotive coatings market at both global and regional levels. The report studies the market in terms of historical and current market performance to decipher precise forecast deductions aided by unbiased assessment. The report commences with an executive summary encompassing market definition and dynamics. Further, the report also sheds light on macro and microeconomic factors besides identifying prominent drivers, restraints, threats, and challenges that affect the growth course of automotive coatings market. The report also evaluates various trends prevalent in the market thus allowing readers to maneuver apt investment discretion that secures surged revenue figures. Further, the report also includes a detailed market segmentation featuring product type, technology, coat, and application as core segments. In its trailing sections, the report also identifies core regional fringes in automotive coatings market based on which Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa as core regional hubs.

Key Players: Automotive Coatings Market

The report offers decisive insights on competitive landscape of automotive coatings market aided by Porter’s Five Forces analysis to determine industry forerunners. Key players in automotive coatings market benchmarked in this section of the report comprise Valspar Corporation, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, and KCC Corporation amongst others.