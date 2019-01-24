Research Report: Global Migraine Drugs Market

Migraine Drugs Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, and Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2015-2025 – Increased prevalence of migraine and increased awareness among people are the key drivers for Global Migraine Drugs Market.

Migraine Drugs Market is valued around USD 1851.23 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2375.62 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.37% over the forecast period.

Migraine is a neurological disorder leading to severe headache coupled with nausea, vomiting and disturbed vision. It is most common in females as compared to males. Severe pain in head can be triggered by any means such as light, medicines, salty food, hormonal changes and others. In migraine headache starts from one side of the head and slowly travels around the other side. There is no solitary cure for migraines. Treatment is aimed at preventing a full-blown attack, and alleviating the symptoms that occur. These symptoms are relieved by different drugs available in the market. Significant rise in prevalence of migraine around the world has augmented the growth of migraine drugs market.

Global migraine drugs market report is segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and by regional & country level. Based upon drug type, global migraine drugs market is classified abortive medicine and preventive medicine. Based upon route of administration, global migraine drugs market is classified as oral, injection, and others. Based upon distribution channel, global migraine drugs market is classified hospital-based pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and other.

The regions covered in this migraine drugs market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Migraine Drugs is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Migraine Drugs Market Reports–

Global migraine drugs market report covers prominent players like AstraZeneca Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly & Co., Allergan Plc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer, Inc., Zosano Pharma Corporation, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others.

Increase in the prevalence of Migraine and increased awareness among people

The commercialization and growth of global migraine drugs market over the past 25 years has been highly impactful. One of the major factors driving the growth of migraine drugs market over the forecast period is increase in the prevalence of migraine. As per the Migraine Trust Organization report, Migraine is the third most common disease in the world with an estimated global prevalence of 14.7%. Moreover, increasing awareness among people is also expected to support the growth of migraine drugs market. Furthermore, increased demand of better treatment and technological advancement led to the development of Smartphone controlled wireless patches for the management of the migraine which is also expected to supplement the growth of migraine drugs market over the forecast period. However, easy availability of generics, over the counter drugs and side effects associated with the migraine drugs are expected to inhibit the growth of migraine drugs market over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Migraine Drugs Market

North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high prevalence of migraine coupled with advanced healthcare facilities and high per capita income. Europe is expected to the second largest growing region followed by Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period owing to the large patient pool, rapidly growing demand for generic and branded migraine drugs, low-cost production of drugs and growing disease awareness. Latin America, Middle East and Africa are emerging market expected to present significant growth over the forecast period.

Migraine Drugs Market Segmentation –

By Drug Class Analysis

Abortive Medicine

Preventive Medicine

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injection

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital-based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Other

By Region