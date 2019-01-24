Rejuvenate Your Hair With Kerluxe’s Luminage Collection

Kerluxe specialises in hair care products made with Swiss engineering. The company’s Luminage collection is carefully crafted to target recovery, time-resistance and rejuvenation.

[ERLENBACH, 01/24/2019] – Swiss hair care experts Kerluxe believes that hair deserves the utmost care. Kerluxe has crafted the Luminage collection to provide consumers with beautifully rejuvenated hair.

The Luminage products include the age control Cera Filler Complex, featuring a trio of powerful active ingredients to reconstruct, fortify and shield the hair and scalp. These elements work together to restructure fragile and brittle hair by restoring lost elasticity and density. Luminage products also form anantioxidant shield around the hair to reduce colour fade and prevent further damage.

The Luminage range includes shampoo, conditioner, a hair mask and hair filling treatment. Each product is fortified with hyaluronic acid, phytoceramides and marine collagen. These ingredients help reconstruct and enrich scalp health and hydrate and support hair generation from root to tip.

The hair-filling treatment functions like a leave-in conditioner and is created especially for colour-treated or damaged hair. The product locks in moisture, smoothens the hair cuticle, fortifies the hair and supports the rebalancing of the scalp’s pH levels. With continuous use, hair is transformed from brittle and lacklustre to glossy and smooth.

The Luminage collection’s fragrance notes include a sensual and full-bodied warm floral bouquet interspersed with creamy amber and woods.

About Kerluxe

Kerluxe offers a collection of premium hair care products born from the science and heritage of Swiss skincare. The company believes that the hair and scalp deserve the same intensive treatment and care as the skin. Each line of products is developed to help achieve smoother and healthier hair.

All Kerluxe products are paraben-free, designed to give their clients the highest level of luxury and performance. Kerluxe products’ signature fragrances are carefully crafted by a French perfumer to enhance and complement each collection while including exotic vanilla, jasmine, sandalwood and amber extracts.

For more information on Kerluxe and their entire product range, visit their official website at https://kerluxe.com/.