Network Configuration and Change Management Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2015 – 2021

Network configuration and change management enhances control over crucial infrastructure data, reduces cost, saves time by increasing automation and eliminates manual tasks. Advanced network configuration and change management system ensures speedy performance by reducing network downturn time, thereby saving organization’s IT resources and minimizes losses occurred during network outages.

The Network Configuration and Change Management can be segmented into two major types, by applications and geography. The application segment into includes healthcare, government, BFSI, educational institutes, IT & Telecom, and energy sector, while the end users segment includes small and medium enterprises and enterprises. The network configuration and change management market can be further segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World).

The Network Configuration and Change Management market across the globe is expected to show substantial growth with double digit increase in CAGR during forecast period, form 2013 to 2019. There is a significant increase in the Network Configuration and Change Management market because it prevents application performance degradation and network downtime.

The key drivers of this market include increasing demand for network automation, network security and evolving infrastructure for network infrastructure, which are biggest revenue generators for this market, while the major restraints to this market are rigid standard procedures and budgetary constraints. Less number of software defined networking serves as opportunity in this market.

Some of the key players in the Network Configuration and Change Management are BMC Software, Alterpoint, Ca Technologies, Dorado Software, Solarwinds, Cisco, EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard and IBM.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK

Eastern Europe

CIS

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

Others

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Others

Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Network Configuration and Change Management market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Network Configuration and Change Management market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

