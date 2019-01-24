Network Access Control Market by Product Type Services Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region – Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Network Access Control Market by Product Type (Software and Hardware), Services (Consulting, Installation, and Maintenance and Support), User Type, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2020″, is expected to grow from USD 681.3 Million in 2015 to USD 2,645.5 Million by 2020, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.17%.

The Network Access Control market is booming, and within the next five years, it will present huge potentials with high adoption rate contributing to the high growth of this market. The report provides detailed insights into the global NAC market. The market has been segmented into many industry verticals, namely BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, educational institutions, retail, industrial manufacturing, IT & telecom, energy & power, and others.

The Network Access Control (NAC) market is estimated to grow from USD 681.3 Million in 2015 to USD 2,645.5 Million by 2020, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.17% during the forecast period. Network security is gaining a significant importance among the corporates due to the increasing number of untrusted devices accessing their networks. Hence, increasing adoption of NAC in various industries is seen, which is driving the growth of the market.

The report provides detailed insights into the global Network Access Control market, which is segmented by product type, service, deployment type, user type, vertical, and region. The NAC hardware solution by product type holds the highest market share, whereas the software solution is expected to show great opportunities within the next five years. The traditional NAC technology used to grant or deny access to enterprise networks depended on the security profile of an endpoint. Advancement in NAC technology expanded the access control with access policy enforcement as per the business requirements. Due to this and various beneficial outcomes, there has been increasing investment on the NAC technology across the world.

