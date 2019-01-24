Lightning Protection Technologies Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2026

Lightning Protection Technologies Market: Introduction

Lightning protection technologies ensure complete protection from lightning risk by intercepting, conducting, and dispersing electricity safely to the earth’s surface. The function of lightning protection technologies is to safeguard buildings and persons within, from mechanical destruction or fire. Lightning protection technologies comprise internal protection technologies (surge protection) and an external protection system (earthing). The functions of external lightning protection technologies are to intercept the direct lightning current via air termination system, then safeguard the building by discharging the lightning current to earth via a conductor system, and distribute the current in the ground via ground termination system. The functions of internal lightning protection technologies are to prevent dangerous sparks in the building by establishing an equipotential bond or keeping a separation distance between electricity conducting elements and components of the lightning protection technologies.

The three types of modern lightning protection technologies are Early Streamer Emitter (ESE), Charge Transfer System (CTS), and Dissipation Array System (DAS). Conventional lightning protection technologies and early streamer emitter have a common aspect that they attract lightning. The charge transfer system has an entirely different approach. Instead of attracting lightning, this system discourages it and prevents the formation of lightning strikes in the protected area. The dissipation array system is different from other lightning protection technologies as it is only available for commercial purposes. This system creates a zone of protection that safeguards the area against lightning strikes.

Global Lightning Protection Technologies Market: Drivers and Challenges

The growing concern for damage to appliances and building materials through direct lightning strikes is one of the major factors driving the growth of the lightning protection technologies market. The growing adoption of lightning protection technologies or products among various end users such as airports, nuclear power plants, warehouses, water treatment plants, and healthcare facilities is anticipated to boost the demand for lightning protection technologies during the forecast period. Due to rising urbanization, there is a growing demand for connectivity across the globe, which increases the demand for telecom towers. As telecom towers are one of the major end users of lightning protection technologies, the market is poised to grow subsequently. However, any rising industrial standards, stringent government regulations across different regions, or any product defects can hamper the growth of lightning protection technologies in the near future.

Global Lightning Protection Technologies Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global lightning protection technologies market identified across the value chain include Alltec Corporation, A. N. Wallis & Co Ltd., Fatech Electronic Co., Ltd., Harger, Inc., NexTek, Inc., AXIS Electrical Components Pvt. Ltd., DEHN, Pentair Plc., MTL Instruments Group, Lightning Protection International Pty Ltd., and K.M.L.Technology Co., Ltd.

Global Lightning Protection Technologies Market: Regional Outlook

The lightning protection technologies market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the lightning protection technologies market owing to the developed telecommunications, wireless sector, and advanced technologies. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest market share of the lightning protection technologies market owing to high usage of electronic components in houses as well as commercial places. APEJ is anticipated to show huge potential and substantial growth in the lightning protection technologies market in terms of rapid urbanization, growing safety standards, rising demand of electronic products, and rise in awareness among people. Thus, due to the above factors, lightning protection technologies market strengthens over the forecast period.

