Law Enforcement Software Market Size Valued to be USD 11 billion by 2023

Market Highlights

Law enforcement software market is expected to witness growth in recent years due to the adoption of big data solutions for law enforcement by which law enforcement agencies can deliver successful and faster outcomes. Moreover, today’s devices and sensors produce a huge amount of data which can be used to gain useful insights for major criminal investigations which helps law enforcement agencies to enhance their overall efficiency. For instance, combining the global positioning system (GPS) with law enforcement software can track real-time location which enables authorities to get faster aids, increasing the response time and efficiency in criminal investigations.

The recent trend in law enforcement software is the use of video analytics which provides real-time information with high accuracy. IBM introduced intelligent video analytics for law enforcement which offers solutions that analyze the video feeds and provide real-time information about an incident in progress. It also alerts the law enforcement agencies helping them to increase productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness.

Major Key players

IBM (US),

Accenture (Ireland),

Oracle (US),

Motorola Solutions (US),

Axon (US),

CyberTech (India),

Nuance Communication (US),

Esri (US),

PTS Solutions (US),

Palantir Technologies (US),

eFORCE Software (US),

Wynyard Group (US),

DFLABS (Italy),

ARMS (US),

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US),

CODY Systems (US), Column Technologies (US), Cyrun (US), Incident Response Technologies (US), Numerica Corporation (US), Diverse Computing (US), Omnigo Software (US), Alert Public Safty Solutions (US), CAPERS (US), and BlueLine Grid (US).

According to MRFR, Global Law Enforcement Software Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 11 billion by 2023 growing with 8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global market for law enforcement software is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of law enforcement software market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating market for law enforcement software services and solutions due to early adoption of law enforcement software and presence of large number of key players. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increasing crime rate and the need for easy and data-driven investigation. Also, APAC has witnessed increased adoption of law enforcement software solutions, due to growing awareness among government bodies to acquire the benefits of technology-driven law enforcement software is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Regional analysis of the market has been carried out for North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the market due to technological advancement such as emergence of data analytics as a law enforcement solution and presence of major providers of law enforcement software solutions such as IBM, Oracle, Motorola Solutions, Axons. Due to the presence of key players, the adoption of law enforcement software in the region is expected to increase. i2 integrated law enforcement software, a product of IBM, offers tools optimized for intelligent analysis, investigation, agency collaboration, geographic information system, and communication integration which results in crime reduction and improve public safety. Manchester police department (MPD) worked with IBM to develop analytics based predictive policing solution which helps law enforcement agencies to predict crimes more accurately and effectively. With the help of this solution, MPD is able to pre-determine crime locations which helps them to make countermeasures proactively.

Segmentation.

Law enforcement software market study aims at different segments such as component, solution, service, deployment model, regions, and estimating market growth across these segments.

By component, the market is segmented into solution and service. By solution, the market is further sub-segmented into computer-aided dispatch (CAD), record management, case management, jail management, incident response, digital policing. By service, the market is segmented into implementation, consulting, training, and support.

By deployment model, the market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world.=

