Key Players in the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Pursue Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations as their Key Growth Strategy.

According to the new market research report “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Instruments (Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Consumables, Method (FCMB, cf-DNA), Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion, Genetics, Rh factor) & End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Labs) – Global Forecast to 2021″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The global NIPT market is expected to reach USD 2.88 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.35 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT, launch of new and advanced NIPT products, and increasing maternal age (associated with growth in the risk of chromosomal abnormalities in babies). Furthermore, untapped emerging markets are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to players operating in the NIPT market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications. Trisomy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the global market. This is attributed to factors such as increasing maternal age and rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships accounted for largest share of the strategies adopted by the key players in the NIPT market.

GE Healthcare (U.S.) is one of the leading players in the NIPT market. The company has a broad product portfolio for the ultrasound devices. Besides this, it has a strong geographical presence across 180 countries and a wide customer base in the emerging economies. The company focuses on new product launches, by developing technologically advanced ultrasound products, and on agreements, partnerships, and collaborations as its key business strategies to ensure growth in the global NIPT market. In line with this strategy, the company launched the Voluson E10 ultrasound system. This system is specifically designed for OB/GYN applications. Furthermore, the company launched the Vscan Access portable ultrasound system. The company’s leading position in this market can be attributed to its comprehensive product portfolio in the field of NIPT, strong global presence, strong R&D investments, and its diverse network of scientists.

The market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Beijing Genomics Institute (China).

