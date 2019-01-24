Global Vehicle Cameras Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Our latest research report entitled Vehicle Cameras Market (by vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), technology (digital camera, infrared camera and thermal camera) and application (park assist system, blind spot detection, and driver monitoring system, lane departure warning, park assist system, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Vehicle Cameras. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Vehicle Cameras cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Vehicle Cameras growth factors.

The forecast Vehicle Cameras Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Vehicle Cameras on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global vehicle cameras market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Vehicle camera refers to an on board camera that records the view with the help of vehicles windscreen and provides evidences in case of accidents. Additionally, the recordings of these cameras helps the insurance companies to block dishonest statements in the case of accidents.

Consumers are looking for different type of camera as they prioritize safety, security, and Inclination of government and insurance companies towards the advancement of technology and installation of vehicle cameras are the key factors anticipated to drive the vehicle camera market. Additionally, increase in the disposal income of the among the individual to increase the demand for luxury vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of the vehicle camera market during the forecast period. However, government regulations in some countries regarding public video recording is likely to hamper the growth of the vehicle camera market.

On the other hand, use of advanced technologies such as 3D imaging, night vision cameras, and dual lenses cameras, and GPS are expected to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the vehicle camera market over the upcoming years. Moreover, armored vehicles military ground transport vehicles, such as trucks, tanks, armored personnel carriers that operates in the total darkness are engaged with advanced featured cameras equipped with night vision and GPS tracking. Furthermore, installing an “in-vehicle camera” has become a necessity to monitor activities of drivers and passengers as well. Thus, this feature is expected to have a significant effect on the market in the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America is expected to be the largest region in terms of revenue in vehicle camera market followed by the Asia Pacific. The reason behind this is that high adoption of advanced driver assistance systems in automobiles used for private and commercial purpose proved North America to be the largest region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is witnessed to grow owing to the rise in number of road accidents in India, China, Thailand and others.

The key players such as Continental AG incorporate collaboration and developing partners in the market including IBM’s and Nokia’s maps to develop advanced systems and technologies for automotive digitalization. Moreover, Robert Bosch and Sony Semiconductor Solutions came together to develop a high-dynamic camera technology.

Segment Covered

The report on global vehicle cameras market covers segments such as vehicle type, technology, and application. On the basis of vehicle type, the global vehicle cameras market is categorized into passenger car and commercial vehicle. On the basis of technology the global vehicle cameras market is categorized into digital camera, infrared camera and thermal camera. On the basis of application the global vehicle cameras market is categorized into park assist system, blind spot detection, and driver monitoring system, lane departure warning, park assist system, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global vehicle cameras market such as PAPAGO Inc, S.Will Industrial Ltd, Hyundai MnSOFT, Pittasoft Co. Ltd, Transcend Information, Inc., Garmin International, Inc, GoPro, AIPTEK International, DCS Systems Ltd, and Qrontech Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global vehicle cameras market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of vehicle cameras market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the vehicle cameras market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the vehicle cameras market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

