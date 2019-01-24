Global Turbocharger Industry: Market Size, Share, Growth, and Regional Forecast 2019 To 2023

The Turbocharger market is expected to witness 7% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2023. Turbocharger helps automobiles not only by maximizing engine efficiency, but also by increasing power output of an engine as compared to a naturally aspirated engine. For instance, turbochargers utilised in an optimum condition can approximately increase a non-turbo charged motor of 200 bhp to 1000 bhp. Besides, turbochargers are also considered to provide more economical & greener engines. Due to these factors, turbochargers are becoming much more popular in the automotive industry.

The automotive turbocharger market is majorly driven due to the stringent vehicle emission norms from the developing regions such as Europe and North America. In addition, the increasing production of commercial vehicles in countries such as China, Germany, Mexico, India, and Japan drive the growth of Automotive Turbocharger market. Furthermore, technological advancement such as e-turbocharger, growing awareness from the key manufacturers in reducing the carbon footprints, low maintenance cost of this system, and the growing concern over the safety in commercial vehicles are set to drive the growth of this market during the study period.

Global Turbocharger market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Fuel Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle type, Material, Application and Region.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into VGT/VNT, Wastegate, Electric Turbocharger and Others.

On the basis of fuel type, the market has been segmented into Diesel & Gasoline.

On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM & Aftermarket.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial vehicle & Off-Highway vehicles.

On the basis of Material, the market has been segmented into Cast iron, Aluminium & Others.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into Automotive, Marine, Agricultural & Construction and Others.

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Turbocharger is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North Americ is estimated to hold a significant market share throughout the forecast period owing to growing production of commercial vehicles from US, Canada, and Mexico. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growing socio-economic conditions in countries such as China, Japan, India and other countries in the region, growing goods transportation, growing commercial vehicle production and rising focus towards driver & vehicle safety.

Continuous improvement in turbocharger technology will further enhance the Asia-Pacific market size. In Europe, the presence of key manufacturers such as Continental AG, Bosch, and Eaton Corporation are also contributing in the growth of this market.

The report for Global Turbocharger Market of Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

