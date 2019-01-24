Flexible Pipe Market is driven by the increasing energy demand all over the world

Global Flexible Pipe Market: Overview

A flexible pipe is formed up of several layers and the main parts are leak proof thermoplastic barriers and corrosion resistant steel wires which provides flexibility and superior dynamic behavior to the structure. Flexible pipes are used to transfer liquids and fluids such as crude oil and they can operate under high temperature and pressure conditions. Flexible pipes are being made by different materials such as HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride), PA (Polyamide), PP (Polypropylene) and others. HDPE tubing is less flexible in comparison with LDPE, but has better chemical and physical properties.

Global Flexible Pipe Market: Drivers & Restrains

HDPE tubing is extensively used in transporting water, air and chemicals. PVDF flexible piping has abrasion resistant property that helps fluoro-polymer to be widely used in applications requiring chemical resistance with low permeability. Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) tubing and piping provides good abrasion resistance and both physical as well as mechanical strength with use of many solvents and chemicals.

PA Polyamide Flexible pipes provides exceptional durability because of its long-term mechanical properties and it is widely used in markets such as factory machinery tools, packaging and automation. Polypropylene pipes and tubing is quite durable and has heat resistant properties. These properties helps PP Flexible pipes to be ideal for the transfer of gases or hot liquids or where higher pressure and temperature are expected. PP Flexible pipes are usually suggested for vacuum systems, (PP) polypropylene plastic piping also has good resistance properties to alkalies and acids but apparently they have poor resistance property to aliphatic, aromatic and chlorinated solvents. This tubing is made from raw materials meeting requirements of FDA.

Global Flexible Pipe Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the market are Chevron Phillips chemical company, solu force, Solvay SA, Evonik industries, Technip, Deep Flex, National oilwell Varco, Solu Force and GE oil and gas, Airborne Oil & Gas, ContiTech AG, FlexPipe Systems, Prysmian Group and FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies.