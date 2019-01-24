BLUESCRIPTS HOME AUTOMATION SIGNED MOU WITH DUCATI HOME AUTOMATION

Bluescripts Home Automation officially signed an MOU with Ducati Home Automation in Italy on 10th October, 2018.

The long awaited business came to reality when chief executive officers of Bluescripts Home Automation, Nigeria and Ducati Home Automation, Italy met on 10th October to sign partnership agreement for distribution of Solar Automatic gate, gate barrier, garage door opener etc.

The said partnership will foster business dealing between Italy and Nigeria.

Consequent to this, Mr. Lorento Ducati stated that, he has been looking for strong partnership company that will be market and able to deliver Ducati solar products to the door step of Nigerians.

He stressed further that, with the new partnership Bluescripts will be able to compete strongly with companies that sold inferior automatic gate to Nigerian.

Mr. Moses Adedeji Oyinloye chief executive officer of Bluescripts Home Automation commended Ducati Home Automation for giving his company opportunity to represent their European brand in Nigeria.,he stressed further that, this partnership will reduce unemployment by creating employment opportunities for both installer and distributors.