Application Control Market by Component, Access Point Organization Size, Vertical, Region – Reports by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Application Control Market by Component (Solution, Services), Access Point (Desktops/ Laptops, Mobiles/Tablets, Servers), Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprises), Vertical, Region – Global Forecast to 2020″, The application control market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.25 Billion in 2015 to USD 1.90 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2015 to 2020.

Application control is a security practice to restrict the unauthorized and unwanted applications from executing on endpoints to guard the organization’s endpoint environment. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the application control market across different segments, such as components, access points, organization size, verticals, and regions. The base year considered for the study is 2014 and the forecast period is 2015 to 2020. The rise in the adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and the usage of mobile devices to access organizational data and applications are propelling the market to grow in the next five years.

Key target audience

• Cybersecurity vendors

• IT security providers

• Managed security service providers

• Reseller and distributors

• Consulting firms

• System integrators

The scope of this report covers the application control market by component, access point, organization size, vertical, and region. The application control solution market is expected to hold the largest market share and is projected to dominate the application control market from 2015 to 2020, due to the growing need for multi-layered and integrated security solutions. Application control services segment is expected to play a key role in changing the security landscape and grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as these services assist organizations in implementing, integrating, and monitoring the application control environment through established industry-best practices.

Application control for desktops/laptops access points would dominate the market and is expected to contribute the largest market share, whereas application control for mobiles/tablets access points would grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Large enterprises in the application control market are expected to contribute the largest market share and would also grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The application control solutions are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as government and defense; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); and healthcare, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe. The BFSI vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2015 to 2020, in the application control market. The market is also projected to witness growth in the healthcare, retail, and IT & telecom verticals during the forecast period.

