Washington Capital Champions Rings from RingofChampion Fetches Record Sale in Festive 2018

China, (January 23, 2019) – Festive 2018 has undoubtedly been a massive success for RingofChampion with a stupendous flood of buyers lining up to grab now or never deals that were announced on the best of Washington Capitals Champions Ring. This innovative championship ring designer and online seller though, has credited the lion’s share of this phenomenal accomplishment to a handful of carefully selected additions to its catalogue that managed to attract the attention of global sports fans.

Options like Washington Capitals Champions rings that were introduced around the beginning of the third quarter of 2018 fetched record sale during November and December 2018 and continues to bag similar attention in the first week of 2019 as well. Quality of the rings is only one aspect that has fetched such levels of success for RingofChampions. The rest can be attributed to exceptional excellence in service quality and ever-increasing delivery scope to all corners of the world.

Besides Washington Capitals rings, replicas like Philadelphia Eagles rings, Golden State Warriors Champions ring etc have also been reaping heavy demand from sports enthusiasts at a global scale.

About RingofChampion

RingofChampion is a leading replica championship ring designer and online retail store that specialises in exquisitely handcrafted replica championship rings and caters to enthusiasts at a global scale. Popular options including 2017 / 2018 Philadelphia Eagles Champions Rings, NHL champions rings, Stanley cup rings etc. are currently available in their catalogue for easy customization and purchase.

More information on RingofChampion in terms of products and purchase process is available at www.ringofchampion.com

Media Contact:

RingofChampion

Guangzhou, China

WhatsApp: +86 15571342371

###